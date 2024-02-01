$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $14,000 Today

Loading... Loading...

Progressive PGR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.06%. Currently, Progressive has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In PGR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PGR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $14,144.04 today based on a price of $176.86 for PGR at the time of writing.

Progressive's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

