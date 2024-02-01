$100 Invested In Roper Techs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Roper Techs ROP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.19%. Currently, Roper Techs has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion.

Buying $100 In ROP: If an investor had bought $100 of ROP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $411.21 today based on a price of $537.00 for ROP at the time of writing.

Roper Techs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.