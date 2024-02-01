If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $600 Today

Loading... Loading...

Cadence Design Sys CDNS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.05%. Currently, Cadence Design Sys has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion.

Buying $100 In CDNS: If an investor had bought $100 of CDNS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $582.87 today based on a price of $289.91 for CDNS at the time of writing.

Cadence Design Sys's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

