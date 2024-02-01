Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning West Pharmaceutical Servs Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 1, 2024 11:00 AM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

West Pharmaceutical Servs WST has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.21%. Currently, West Pharmaceutical Servs has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In WST: If an investor had bought $1000 of WST stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,051.19 today based on a price of $369.63 for WST at the time of writing.

West Pharmaceutical Servs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD