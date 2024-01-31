$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $700 Today

Loading... Loading...

Comcast CMCSA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.58%. Currently, Comcast has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion.

Buying $100 In CMCSA: If an investor had bought $100 of CMCSA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $659.53 today based on a price of $46.63 for CMCSA at the time of writing.

Comcast's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.