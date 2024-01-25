Loading... Loading...

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating AT&T T vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

AT&T Background

The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T's revenue following the spinoff of Warner Media. The firm is the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 70 million postpaid and 18 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 18% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access service. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, serving 22 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth AT&T Inc 8.47 1.15 0.99 3.35% $11.35 $18.3 1.02% Verizon Communications Inc 15.01 1.88 1.30 -2.84% $4.3 $19.95 5.38% Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd 25.26 2.49 4.25 2.46% $21.63 $19.6 0.76% PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk 16.67 3.02 2.63 5.3% $20330.0 $26634.0 2.36% Telefonica Brasil SA 18.45 1.21 1.64 2.13% $5.11 $5.66 7.48% KT Corp 7.23 0.51 0.33 1.58% $1377.46 $4221.64 3.4% Frontier Communications Parent Inc 34.96 1.11 1.02 0.21% $0.54 $0.88 -0.35% Telecom Argentina SA 10.02 1.64 4.19 2.15% $134.1 $245.68 -5.61% Shenandoah Telecommunications Co 288.57 1.55 3.58 0.24% $0.02 $0.04 7.35% IDT Corp 23.46 4.28 0.71 3.89% $0.02 $0.09 -6.4% Ooma Inc 155 3.61 1.21 3.07% $0.0 $0.04 5.61% Average 59.46 2.13 2.09 1.82% $2187.32 $3114.76 2.0%

Upon closer analysis of AT&T, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 8.47 is 0.14x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The current Price to Book ratio of 1.15 , which is 0.54x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 0.99 , which is 0.47x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 3.35% that is 1.53% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $11.35 Billion , which is 0.01x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $18.3 Billion , which indicates 0.01x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 1.02% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 2.0%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, AT&T stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

AT&T is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.5.

Key Takeaways

AT&T's low PE, PB, and PS ratios suggest that the company's stock is undervalued compared to its peers in the Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. This indicates that investors may have an opportunity to purchase the stock at a lower price relative to its earnings, book value, and sales. On the other hand, AT&T's high ROE, low EBITDA, low gross profit, and low revenue growth indicate that the company may be facing challenges in generating profits and growing its business compared to its industry peers.

