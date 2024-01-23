If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,200 Today

Loading... Loading...

Oracle ORCL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.68%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $303.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORCL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,244.18 today based on a price of $110.39 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Oracle's Performance Over Last 5 Years

