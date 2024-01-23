Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Microsoft 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft MSFT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.23%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion.

Buying $1000 In MSFT: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSFT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $14,170.19 today based on a price of $395.69 for MSFT at the time of writing.

Microsoft's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

