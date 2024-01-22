$100 Invested In Prothena Corp 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Prothena Corp PRTA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.23%. Currently, Prothena Corp has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion.

Buying $100 In PRTA: If an investor had bought $100 of PRTA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $293.08 today based on a price of $32.30 for PRTA at the time of writing.

Prothena Corp's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.