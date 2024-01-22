Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ONEOK Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 22, 2024 11:30 AM | 1 min read
ONEOK OKE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.53%. Currently, ONEOK has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion.

Buying $100 In OKE: If an investor had bought $100 of OKE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $620.74 today based on a price of $69.75 for OKE at the time of writing.

ONEOK's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

