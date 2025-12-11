movers image
December 11, 2025 12:06 PM 1 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • WeShop Holdings (NASDAQ:WSHP) shares moved upwards by 46.6% to $137.7 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:NXDR) shares moved upwards by 24.11% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $992.0 million.
  • Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) shares moved upwards by 14.83% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) stock increased by 13.25% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) stock increased by 10.27% to $7.73. The company's market cap stands at $116.8 million.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares rose 8.91% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $707.9 million.

Losers

  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares declined by 73.3% to $2.32 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $184.7 million.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) stock decreased by 36.61% to $10.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
  • Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) stock declined by 23.98% to $0.46.
  • Everbright Digital Hldgs (NASDAQ:EDHL) stock declined by 20.67% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.
  • HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) shares fell 13.96% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
  • Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) shares fell 13.46% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BBGI Logo
BBGIBeasley Broadcast Group Inc
$10.54-36.9%
Overview
BLMZ Logo
BLMZHarrison Global Holdings Inc
$0.4526-24.5%
BUUU Logo
BUUUBUUU Group Ltd
$7.7310.3%
EDHL Logo
EDHLEverbright Digital Holding Ltd
$0.6570-20.2%
FTRK Logo
FTRKFast Track Group
$0.866415.7%
HWH Logo
HWHHWH International Inc
$2.23-13.4%
IHRT Logo
IHRTiHeartMedia Inc
$5.087.85%
NXDR Logo
NXDRNextdoor Holdings Inc
$3.0922.3%
OCG Logo
OCGOriental Culture Holding Ltd
$2.57-70.5%
TBH Logo
TBHBrag House Holdings Inc
$0.665010.8%
TDIC Logo
TDICDreamland Ltd
$0.3120-14.4%
WSHP Logo
WSHPWeShop Holdings Ltd
$93.92-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved