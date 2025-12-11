12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- WeShop Holdings (NASDAQ:WSHP) shares moved upwards by 46.6% to $137.7 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:NXDR) shares moved upwards by 24.11% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $992.0 million.
- Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) shares moved upwards by 14.83% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) stock increased by 13.25% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) stock increased by 10.27% to $7.73. The company's market cap stands at $116.8 million.
- iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares rose 8.91% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $707.9 million.
Losers
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares declined by 73.3% to $2.32 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $184.7 million.
- Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) stock decreased by 36.61% to $10.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) stock declined by 23.98% to $0.46.
- Everbright Digital Hldgs (NASDAQ:EDHL) stock declined by 20.67% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.
- HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) shares fell 13.96% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) shares fell 13.46% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
