12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:BUUU) stock increased by 10.27% to $7.73. The company's market cap stands at $116.8 million. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares rose 8.91% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $707.9 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:BBGI) stock decreased by 36.61% to $10.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million. Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) stock declined by 23.98% to $0.46.

(NASDAQ:HWH) shares fell 13.96% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million. Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) shares fell 13.46% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.