10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock increased by 9.9% to $4.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $590.1 million.

Losers

WeShop Holdings (NASDAQ:WSHP) shares declined by 41.5% to $117.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:ONFO) stock declined by 5.67% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) stock fell 5.58% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

