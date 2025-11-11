12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) shares moved upwards by 30.0% to $4.62 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $574.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:NRGV) shares moved upwards by 30.0% to $4.62 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $574.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares increased by 25.18% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CYCU) shares increased by 25.18% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) shares rose 18.8% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

(NASDAQ:DXST) shares rose 18.8% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million. Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares moved upwards by 17.23% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CAPT) shares moved upwards by 17.23% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million. VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ:VWAV) shares increased by 13.25% to $13.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.7 million.

(NASDAQ:VWAV) shares increased by 13.25% to $13.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.7 million. LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) shares moved upwards by 12.08% to $19.38. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.

Losers

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock fell 21.4% to $1.39 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

(NASDAQ:VCIG) stock fell 21.4% to $1.39 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares decreased by 19.62% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

(NASDAQ:HXHX) shares decreased by 19.62% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) stock declined by 19.12% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ELPW) stock declined by 19.12% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million. Rythm (NASDAQ:RYM) shares decreased by 18.3% to $25.33. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:RYM) shares decreased by 18.3% to $25.33. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) shares declined by 13.42% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

(NASDAQ:WXM) shares declined by 13.42% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock decreased by 11.99% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.