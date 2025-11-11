12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) shares moved upwards by 30.0% to $4.62 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $574.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares increased by 25.18% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) shares rose 18.8% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares moved upwards by 17.23% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ:VWAV) shares increased by 13.25% to $13.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.7 million.
- LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) shares moved upwards by 12.08% to $19.38. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
Losers
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock fell 21.4% to $1.39 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares decreased by 19.62% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) stock declined by 19.12% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- Rythm (NASDAQ:RYM) shares decreased by 18.3% to $25.33. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) shares declined by 13.42% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock decreased by 11.99% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CYCUCycurion Inc
$3.3025.0%
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$1.3313.7%
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$0.2546-12.2%
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$0.3890-12.7%
HXHXHaoxin Holdings Ltd
$0.6250-16.3%
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$19.3812.1%
NRGVEnergy Vault Holdings Inc
$4.6029.6%
RYMRythm Inc
$25.34-18.3%
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$1.39-21.5%
VWAVVisionWave Holdings Inc
$13.3013.5%
WXMWF International Ltd
$0.8000-2.44%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.