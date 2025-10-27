12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) stock rose 47.4% to $2.3 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million.

Losers

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares decreased by 20.5% to $0.99 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SNTI) shares declined by 5.86% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million. Azitra (AMEX:AZTR) stock declined by 5.7% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

