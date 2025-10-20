12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares moved upwards by 17.3% to $2.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $334.4 million.
- Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) shares moved upwards by 17.11% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.1 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock increased by 16.52% to $4.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock rose 16.28% to $17.21. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) shares rose 15.42% to $4.26. The company's market cap stands at $219.7 million.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares rose 11.24% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $736.5 million.
Losers
- The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) stock decreased by 31.1% to $0.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- VirnetX Holding (NASDAQ:VHC) shares fell 14.77% to $20.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.9 million.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) stock fell 8.54% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million.
- 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock fell 4.36% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT) shares decreased by 4.34% to $24.04. The company's market cap stands at $72.0 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock decreased by 4.3% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
