12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares moved upwards by 17.3% to $2.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $334.4 million.

Losers

The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) stock decreased by 31.1% to $0.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.

(NASDAQ:NXTT) shares decreased by 4.34% to $24.04. The company's market cap stands at $72.0 million. Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock decreased by 4.3% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.