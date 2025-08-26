12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- DSS DSS shares moved upwards by 7.9% to $1.63 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 5.57% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million.
- 3D Sys DDD shares moved upwards by 4.65% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.5 million.
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares increased by 4.49% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock rose 3.52% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- DXP Enterprises DXPE shares moved upwards by 3.41% to $129.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- DevvStream DEVS stock declined by 22.9% to $1.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- New Century Logistics NCEW shares decreased by 9.99% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- VCI Global VCIG shares fell 8.04% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- FBS Global FBGL shares fell 5.91% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Eshallgo EHGO stock declined by 4.16% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- Haoxin Holdings HXHX shares decreased by 4.1% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
