12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Dayforce DAY stock increased by 25.9% to $66.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion.

PowerBank SUUN stock increased by 24.21% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $67.1 million.

Freightos CRGO stock increased by 16.92% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Magnitude International MAGH shares moved upwards by 13.51% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.

OneConstruction Group ONEG stock increased by 12.3% to $11.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.0 million.

GEE Group JOB shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

TPI Composites TPIC shares decreased by 54.6% to $0.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock decreased by 14.9% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE stock declined by 10.82% to $6.68. The company's market cap stands at $161.7 million.

Aeries Technology AERT shares decreased by 9.0% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock fell 7.74% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

