12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Dayforce DAY stock increased by 25.9% to $66.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion.
- PowerBank SUUN stock increased by 24.21% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $67.1 million.
- Freightos CRGO stock increased by 16.92% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Magnitude International MAGH shares moved upwards by 13.51% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
- OneConstruction Group ONEG stock increased by 12.3% to $11.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.0 million.
- GEE Group JOB shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- TPI Composites TPIC shares decreased by 54.6% to $0.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock decreased by 14.9% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE stock declined by 10.82% to $6.68. The company's market cap stands at $161.7 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT shares decreased by 9.0% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock fell 7.74% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Click Holdings CLIK stock declined by 6.4% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADNAdvent Technologies Holdings Inc
$3.42-10.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
34.24
Growth
0.06
Quality
N/A
Value
5.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AERTAeries Technology Inc
$0.9600-4.00%
CLIKClick Holdings Ltd
$0.3260-3.46%
CRGOFreightos Ltd
$3.6010.8%
DAYDayforce Inc
$67.0326.8%
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.2600-15.8%
JOBGEE Group Inc
$0.20703.66%
MAGHMagnitude International Ltd
$1.45-2.03%
ONEGOneConstruction Group Ltd
$11.2312.3%
PHOEPhoenix Asia Holdings Ltd
$6.68-10.8%
SUUNPowerBank Corp
$2.2216.8%
TPICTPI Composites Inc
$0.1099-53.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.