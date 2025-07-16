12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Graphjet Tech GTI shares rose 92.2% to $0.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares rose 13.65% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- Li Bang International LBGJ shares increased by 9.8% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock rose 7.26% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- SKYX Platforms SKYX shares rose 6.93% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $107.9 million.
- OceanPal OP shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
Losers
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW shares fell 8.2% to $2.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock declined by 7.13% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
- Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares declined by 5.68% to $4.32. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares declined by 5.13% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
- Skycorp Solar Group PN stock decreased by 4.94% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- Julong Holding JLHL shares fell 4.75% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $82.8 million.
