12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock increased by 225.2% to $1.09 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Evoke Pharma EVOK stock increased by 169.54% to $7.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Basel Medical Group BMGL shares increased by 72.81% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
- NuCana NCNA shares moved upwards by 43.07% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM stock moved upwards by 32.72% to $86.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares moved upwards by 29.08% to $8.81. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
Losers
- RxSight RXST shares fell 37.7% to $7.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $519.7 million.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM shares declined by 27.43% to $6.09. The company's market cap stands at $229.0 million.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA stock decreased by 17.44% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Nutex Health NUTX shares declined by 17.12% to $114.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $767.1 million.
- Pelthos Therapeutics PTHS stock declined by 14.09% to $17.08. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock decreased by 12.34% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
