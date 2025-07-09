12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock increased by 225.2% to $1.09 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Losers

RxSight RXST shares fell 37.7% to $7.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $519.7 million.

Pelthos Therapeutics PTHS stock declined by 14.09% to $17.08. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock decreased by 12.34% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.