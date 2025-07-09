12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock increased by 166.3% to $0.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

Basel Medical Group BMGL shares rose 91.75% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.

Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares rose 60.87% to $10.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.

ProKidney PROK stock rose 60.35% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $483.1 million.

Mustang Bio MBIO shares increased by 33.45% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Verona Pharma VRNA stock rose 20.78% to $104.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.

Losers

RxSight RXST stock decreased by 42.2% to $7.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $519.7 million.

ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA shares fell 10.84% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Rallybio RLYB shares decreased by 9.94% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.

Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock fell 9.23% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

LakeShore Biopharma LSB shares fell 8.72% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

Apollomics APLM shares decreased by 6.73% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

