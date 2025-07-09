12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock increased by 166.3% to $0.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- Basel Medical Group BMGL shares rose 91.75% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares rose 60.87% to $10.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
- ProKidney PROK stock rose 60.35% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $483.1 million.
- Mustang Bio MBIO shares increased by 33.45% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Verona Pharma VRNA stock rose 20.78% to $104.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.
Losers
- RxSight RXST stock decreased by 42.2% to $7.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $519.7 million.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA shares fell 10.84% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Rallybio RLYB shares decreased by 9.94% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock fell 9.23% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- LakeShore Biopharma LSB shares fell 8.72% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
- Apollomics APLM shares decreased by 6.73% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BMGLBasel Medical Group Ltd
$3.4891.2%
CLDICalidi Biotherapeutics Inc
$0.8574155.9%
KZIAKazia Therapeutics Ltd
$6.901.10%
LSBLakeShore Biopharma Co Ltd
$1.23-10.9%
MBIOMustang Bio Inc
$3.5935.0%
PROKProKidney Corp
$6.1364.3%
RLYBRallybio Corp
$0.4611-9.84%
RXSTRxSight Inc
$7.60-40.6%
VRNAVerona Pharma PLC
$104.8520.7%
WINTWindtree Therapeutics Inc
$0.7033-10.5%
ZVSAZyVersa Therapeutics Inc
$0.6620-14.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.