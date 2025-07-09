July 9, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock increased by 166.3% to $0.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
  • Basel Medical Group BMGL shares rose 91.75% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares rose 60.87% to $10.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
  • ProKidney PROK stock rose 60.35% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $483.1 million.
  • Mustang Bio MBIO shares increased by 33.45% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • Verona Pharma VRNA stock rose 20.78% to $104.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.

Losers

  • RxSight RXST stock decreased by 42.2% to $7.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $519.7 million.
  • ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA shares fell 10.84% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Rallybio RLYB shares decreased by 9.94% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock fell 9.23% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • LakeShore Biopharma LSB shares fell 8.72% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
  • Apollomics APLM shares decreased by 6.73% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

