10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Onfolio Holdings ONFO shares increased by 8.1% to $0.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- TEN Holdings XHLD shares increased by 5.8% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Vivid Seats SEAT shares rose 5.69% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $215.5 million.
- GD Culture Group GDC stock rose 5.47% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.
Losers
- Fast Track FTRK stock declined by 11.6% to $2.21 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.
- VS Media Holdings VSME stock fell 11.22% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
- Intelligent Protection IPM shares fell 7.66% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Sound Group SOGP shares decreased by 4.99% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- AST SpaceMobile ASTS shares decreased by 4.42% to $50.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion.
- Brera Holdings BREA stock decreased by 4.11% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$50.59-4.94%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.87
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
0.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BREABrera Holdings PLC
$0.7200-1.38%
FTRKFast Track Group
$2.17-13.2%
GDCGD Culture Group Ltd
$3.27-0.61%
IPMIntelligent Protection Management Corp
$2.20-0.90%
ONFOOnfolio Holdings Inc
$0.97468.29%
SEATVivid Seats Inc
$1.681.20%
SOGPSound Group Inc
$3.90-7.36%
VSMEVS Media Holdings Ltd
$0.9810-8.32%
XHLDTEN Holdings Inc
$0.47005.81%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in