June 25, 2025 8:09 AM 1 min read

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Onfolio Holdings ONFO shares increased by 8.1% to $0.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • TEN Holdings XHLD shares increased by 5.8% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
  • Vivid Seats SEAT shares rose 5.69% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $215.5 million.
  • GD Culture Group GDC stock rose 5.47% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.

Losers

  • Fast Track FTRK stock declined by 11.6% to $2.21 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.
  • VS Media Holdings VSME stock fell 11.22% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
  • Intelligent Protection IPM shares fell 7.66% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
  • Sound Group SOGP shares decreased by 4.99% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
  • AST SpaceMobile ASTS shares decreased by 4.42% to $50.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion.
  • Brera Holdings BREA stock decreased by 4.11% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

Overview
