10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Genius Group GNS shares moved upwards by 9.0% to $0.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
  • Cenntro CENN stock increased by 8.74% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • Algorhythm Holdings RIME shares increased by 7.9% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Legacy Education LGCY shares rose 7.2% to $12.2. The company's market cap stands at $140.8 million.

Losers

  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock fell 10.5% to $0.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • Wag Group PET shares declined by 10.3% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Xcel Brands XELB stock declined by 8.54% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock decreased by 8.01% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.
  • Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 7.91% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
  • Color Star Tech ADD stock decreased by 7.47% to $0.92. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

