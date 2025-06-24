10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Genius Group GNS shares moved upwards by 9.0% to $0.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
- Cenntro CENN stock increased by 8.74% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME shares increased by 7.9% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Legacy Education LGCY shares rose 7.2% to $12.2. The company's market cap stands at $140.8 million.
Losers
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock fell 10.5% to $0.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- Wag Group PET shares declined by 10.3% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Xcel Brands XELB stock declined by 8.54% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock decreased by 8.01% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.
- Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 7.91% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD stock decreased by 7.47% to $0.92.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADDColor Star Technology Co Ltd
$0.9700-2.81%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.28
Growth
11.97
Quality
Not Available
Value
46.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
