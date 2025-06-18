June 18, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Intchains Gr ICG stock moved upwards by 17.4% to $1.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.3 million.
  • Bit Origin BTOG stock rose 9.41% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock moved upwards by 8.63% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
  • Cloudastructure CSAI stock increased by 8.1% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI stock increased by 7.89% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.

Losers

  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares fell 9.4% to $0.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • FiEE MINM shares declined by 7.14% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • Bitdeer Technologies BTDR stock decreased by 6.7% to $11.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Nano Labs NA stock declined by 6.41% to $9.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.6 million.
  • T Stamp IDAI shares fell 5.98% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • UTime WTO shares fell 4.93% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

