12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Intchains Gr ICG stock moved upwards by 17.4% to $1.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.3 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG stock rose 9.41% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock moved upwards by 8.63% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
- Cloudastructure CSAI stock increased by 8.1% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI stock increased by 7.89% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.
Losers
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares fell 9.4% to $0.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- FiEE MINM shares declined by 7.14% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- Bitdeer Technologies BTDR stock decreased by 6.7% to $11.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Nano Labs NA stock declined by 6.41% to $9.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.6 million.
- T Stamp IDAI shares fell 5.98% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- UTime WTO shares fell 4.93% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
