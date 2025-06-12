June 12, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock increased by 26.9% to $0.08 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
  • Amprius Technologies AMPX shares moved upwards by 19.91% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $482.7 million.
  • Falcons Beyond Global FBYD shares rose 17.09% to $7.26. The company's market cap stands at $270.2 million.
  • Arrive AI ARAI shares increased by 16.94% to $9.94. The company's market cap stands at $327.9 million.
  • CEA Industries CEAD shares rose 15.86% to $8.92. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • Volato Group SOAR stock moved upwards by 13.82% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Losers

  • Stem STEM stock fell 17.3% to $0.5 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.1 million.
  • Baiya International Group BIYA stock declined by 16.78% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares decreased by 13.04% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
  • Agrify AGFY stock decreased by 12.96% to $24.25. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares declined by 12.51% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Northann NCL shares decreased by 12.08% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

