June 3, 2025 1:06 PM

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Rekor Systems REKR stock rose 33.2% to $1.47 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $172.9 million.
  • Alpha Technology Group ATGL stock increased by 30.11% to $35.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.1 million.
  • Global Engine Group GLE stock rose 23.54% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
  • PicoCELA PCLA shares increased by 22.08% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.
  • Credo Technology Group CRDO shares rose 18.33% to $74.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CoreWeave CRWV shares moved upwards by 18.27% to $142.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.2 billion.

Losers

  • Pony AI PONY shares fell 16.5% to $14.57 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI shares decreased by 13.6% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
  • Sagtec Global SAGT stock fell 13.11% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
  • Diginex DGNX shares decreased by 11.22% to $40.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $932.3 million.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA stock decreased by 7.15% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares declined by 6.67% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

