12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Baijiayun Group RTC stock increased by 68.8% to $0.31 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- Greenidge Generation GREE shares increased by 32.37% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- UTime WTO shares moved upwards by 30.31% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved upwards by 23.66% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares moved upwards by 17.82% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $990.9 million.
- Canadian Solar CSIQ shares moved upwards by 17.65% to $10.92. The company's market cap stands at $722.5 million.
Losers
- Creative Global Tech CGTL stock declined by 69.2% to $1.88 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
- AppFolio APPF shares fell 16.75% to $195.36. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO shares decreased by 13.96% to $12.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.
- Semilux International SELX shares decreased by 11.64% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
- Yxt.Com Group Holding YXT shares declined by 11.35% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock declined by 10.29% to $7.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
