April 3, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • XCHG XCH stock increased by 19.0% to $1.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.
  • Decent Holding DXST shares increased by 14.61% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 10.39% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.5 million.
  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock increased by 10.22% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock increased by 9.84% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • Eshallgo EHGO stock increased by 9.61% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.

Losers

  • Baiya International Group BIYA shares declined by 8.9% to $3.36 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.
  • Vast Renewables VSTE shares decreased by 7.44% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock decreased by 6.03% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • Aeries Technology AERT stock fell 5.44% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
  • SUNation Energy SUNE stock fell 5.31% to $0.25.
  • ConnectM Technology CNTM shares fell 4.83% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AERT Logo
AERTAeries Technology Inc
$0.65099.52%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum3.02
Growth-
Quality-
Value12.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AREB Logo
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$4.40-30.1%
BIYA Logo
BIYABaiya International Group Inc
$3.36-35.3%
CLIR Logo
CLIRClearSign Technologies Corp
$0.6757-7.75%
CNTM Logo
CNTMConnectM Technology Solutions Inc
$0.849913.6%
DXST Logo
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$1.4914.6%
EHGO Logo
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$1.055.02%
NEOV Logo
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$2.234.69%
SUNE Logo
SUNESUNation Energy Inc
$0.2460-16.2%
VSTE Logo
VSTEVast Renewables Ltd
$0.32983.48%
WLGS Logo
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.279814.7%
XCH Logo
XCHXCHG Ltd
$1.23-0.81%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved