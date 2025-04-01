April 1, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock moved upwards by 488.1% to $2.12 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock increased by 236.5% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares moved upwards by 55.1% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares moved upwards by 53.55% to $72.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA shares moved upwards by 39.56% to $0.6.
  • cbdMD YCBD stock moved upwards by 37.91% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

Losers

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares declined by 32.3% to $0.65 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares decreased by 29.88% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million.
  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock decreased by 24.23% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • Corcept Therapeutics CORT stock declined by 18.67% to $92.9. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR shares decreased by 18.13% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • Elicio Therapeutics ELTX shares declined by 17.7% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $80.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

