12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock moved upwards by 488.1% to $2.12 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock increased by 236.5% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares moved upwards by 55.1% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Nutex Health NUTX shares moved upwards by 53.55% to $72.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA shares moved upwards by 39.56% to $0.6.
- cbdMD YCBD stock moved upwards by 37.91% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
Losers
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares declined by 32.3% to $0.65 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares decreased by 29.88% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million.
- CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock decreased by 24.23% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- Corcept Therapeutics CORT stock declined by 18.67% to $92.9. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR shares decreased by 18.13% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Elicio Therapeutics ELTX shares declined by 17.7% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $80.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
