12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares rose 33.1% to $1.93 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares moved upwards by 28.43% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock moved upwards by 13.2% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT stock increased by 12.26% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- Fenbo Holdings FEBO shares rose 9.62% to $9.57. The company's market cap stands at $105.2 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares increased by 8.87% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
Losers
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. - Common Stock YYAI stock decreased by 44.0% to $1.17 during Friday's regular session.
- Serve Robotics SERV stock declined by 21.07% to $2.46.
- ATA Creativity Glb AACG shares decreased by 10.39% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR stock fell 10.29% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.5 million.
- Sonder Holdings SOND shares decreased by 10.02% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares decreased by 9.89% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
