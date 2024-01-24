11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

VS Media Holdings VSME stock rose 100.3% to $0.66 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

Paltalk PALT shares moved upwards by 16.92% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.

Cineverse CNVS shares increased by 16.32% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.

FaZe Hldgs FAZE stock moved upwards by 15.93% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.

Netflix NFLX shares increased by 12.64% to $554.41. The company's market cap stands at $242.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

EverQuote EVER stock moved upwards by 10.16% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.7 million.

Losers

Gamer Pakistan GPAK shares fell 17.7% to $0.28 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. - 9.50% Notes due 2025 CSSEN stock fell 13.14% to $5.33.

Brera Holdings BREA shares fell 12.3% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.

Rumble RUM stock declined by 11.37% to $5.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

MediaCo Holding MDIA shares decreased by 9.67% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

