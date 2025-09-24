Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Jonathan Jackson Bought Over $16K In Doximity Stock

An official report on September 23, 2025 reveals Representative Jonathan Jackson's recent purchase of Doximity DOCS stock, valued between $16,002 and $65,000. The transaction took place on August 25, 2025, as per the September filing.

At this time, Doximity shares are trading up 1.54% at $75.03.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Jonathan Jackson conducted 133 trades, totaling more than $1.72 million. The largest of these were in Honeywell Intl and Applied Mat stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

ARM Holdings ARM : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Fomento Economico FMX : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Jonathan Jackson's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date ARM Holdings ARM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-17 Fomento Economico FMX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-17

To keep an eye on Jonathan Jackson's trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.