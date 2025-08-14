Congressional Trading Report: Rep. George Whitesides Sold Over $50K In Planet Labs Stock

Records from August 13, 2025 indicate that Representative George Whitesides of California made a sale of Planet Labs PL, valued between $50,001 and $100,000, with the transaction dated March 27, 2025 and filed in August.

As of now, Planet Labs shares are trading down 1.63% at $6.63.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, George Whitesides made 34 stock trades totaling more than $2.32 million. The largest trades involved stocks like Innoviva and Microsoft. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions: None

Here's a summary of George Whitesides's recent trades:

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

