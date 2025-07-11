Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Susie Lee Sold Over $750K In Full House Resorts Stock

Records from July 10, 2025 indicate that Representative Susie Lee of Nevada made a sale of Full House Resorts FLL, valued between $750,002 and $1,500,000, with the transaction dated June 13, 2025 and filed in July.

As of now, Full House Resorts shares are trading down 6.89% at $4.19.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Susie Lee completed 95 stock transactions totaling more than $1.01 million. Full House Resorts and Booz Allen Hamilton stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Full House Resorts FLL : $500,001 - $1,000,000 Purchase

$500,001 - $1,000,000 Purchase Full House Resorts FLL : $250,001 - $500,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Susie Lee's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Full House Resorts FLL STOCK $250,001 - $500,000 S (Partial) 2025-06-13 Full House Resorts FLL STOCK $500,001 - $1,000,000 S (Partial) 2025-06-13

If you want to stay updated on Susie Lee's trades and other congressional members, check out our government trades tool to track their activity in real time!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

