This Senator Just Bought Up To $250K In iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock

On December 19, 2024, it was reported that Senator Markwayne Mullin executed a purchase of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF EZU stock, valued between $100,001 and $250,000. The transaction, recorded in the December filing, was made on December 19, 2024.

At the time of writing, iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF shares are trading up 0.55% at $47.25.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Markwayne Mullin made 211 stock trades totaling more than $5.20 million. The largest trades involved stocks like Russell 1000 Ishares ETF and Invesco Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Fund Trus Invesco High Yield Select ETF. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Invesco Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Fund Trus Invesco High Yield Select ETF HIYS : $250,001 - $500,000 Purchase

$250,001 - $500,000 Purchase iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF IEFA : $100,001 - $250,000 Purchase

$100,001 - $250,000 Purchase iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF EZU : $100,001 - $250,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Markwayne Mullin's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF IEFA STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 P 2024-11-27 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-11-27 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF EZU STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 P 2024-11-27 Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2024-11-12 Pimco Commoditiesplus Strategy Fund Class I-2 PCLPX STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2024-11-12

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

