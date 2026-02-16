Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Similarweb to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Investors in Similarweb are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 7.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Similarweb's past performance and the resulting price change:

Similarweb Share Price Analysis

Shares of Similarweb were trading at $3.9 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Similarweb

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Similarweb.

Analysts have given Similarweb a total of ratings, with the consensus rating being . The average one-year price target is $, indicating a potential .

