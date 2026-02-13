Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) announced its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Essent Group missed estimated earnings by -8.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $1.74.

Revenue was down $2.62 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.09, resulting in a 0.54% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Essent Group's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for Essent Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.