Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) announced its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Essent Group missed estimated earnings by -8.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $1.74.
Revenue was down $2.62 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.09, resulting in a 0.54% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Essent Group's past performance:
To track all earnings releases for Essent Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.