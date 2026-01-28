John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate John B Sanfilippo & Son to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36.

Investors in John B Sanfilippo & Son are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.31 in the last quarter, leading to a 15.26% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at John B Sanfilippo & Son's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.28 EPS Actual 1.59 1.15 1.72 1.16 Price Change % 15.00 2.00 -5.00 -11.00

Market Performance of John B Sanfilippo & Son's Stock

Shares of John B Sanfilippo & Son were trading at $74.41 as of January 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about John B Sanfilippo & Son

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on John B Sanfilippo & Son.

The consensus rating for John B Sanfilippo & Son is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $109.0 implies a potential 46.49% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Utz Brands, Mama's Creations and Treehouse Foods, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Utz Brands, Mama's Creations and Treehouse Foods, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

John B Sanfilippo & Son ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Discovering John B Sanfilippo & Son: A Closer Look

John B Sanfilippo & Son: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining John B Sanfilippo & Son's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.14% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: John B Sanfilippo & Son's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): John B Sanfilippo & Son's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.18% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): John B Sanfilippo & Son's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, John B Sanfilippo & Son adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for John B Sanfilippo & Son visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.