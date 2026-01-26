What to Expect from NextEra Energy's Earnings

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-01-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that NextEra Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

NextEra Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 2.17% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at NextEra Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.04 1.01 0.97 0.53 EPS Actual 1.13 1.05 0.99 0.53 Price Change % -2.00 -1.00 -1.00 5.00

Tracking NextEra Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy were trading at $84.81 as of January 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about NextEra Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on NextEra Energy.

Analysts have given NextEra Energy a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $92.64, indicating a potential 8.9% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Constellation Energy, Southern and Duke Energy, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Constellation Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $429.33, suggesting a potential 404.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $92.75, suggesting a potential 9.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Duke Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $127.17, suggesting a potential 49.49% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Constellation Energy, Southern and Duke Energy, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NextEra Energy Buy 5.27% $5.13B 4.64% Constellation Energy Outperform 0.31% $1.49B 6.69% Southern Neutral 7.55% $4.30B 4.96% Duke Energy Neutral 4.76% $4.38B 2.80%

Key Takeaway:

NextEra Energy ranks top in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. NextEra Energy is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to over 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 36 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with nearly 40 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Understanding the Numbers: NextEra Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: NextEra Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NextEra Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 30.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NextEra Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NextEra Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

