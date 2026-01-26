A Peek at Boeing's Future Earnings

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-01-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Boeing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.
The market awaits Boeing's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Earnings History Snapshot
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $5.06, which was followed by a 6.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Boeing's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-2.41
|-1.38
|-1.27
|-2.44
|EPS Actual
|-7.47
|-1.24
|-0.49
|-5.90
|Price Change %
|-6.00
|0.00
|2.00
|-2.00
Performance of Boeing Shares
Shares of Boeing were trading at $252.15 as of January 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Boeing visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.