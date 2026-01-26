Union Pacific's Earnings Outlook

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-01-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Union Pacific to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.88.

The announcement from Union Pacific is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.56% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Union Pacific's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.98 2.89 2.75 2.79 EPS Actual 3.08 3.15 2.70 2.91 Price Change % -2.00 2.00 -1.00 0.00

Performance of Union Pacific Shares

Shares of Union Pacific were trading at $229.65 as of January 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Union Pacific

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Union Pacific.

The consensus rating for Union Pacific is Neutral, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $263.75 implies a potential 13.99% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas and Norfolk Southern, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CSX, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 83.58% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Canadian Pacific Kansas, with an average 1-year price target of $107.0, suggesting a potential 53.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Norfolk Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $313.75, suggesting a potential 35.61% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas and Norfolk Southern, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Union Pacific Neutral 2.51% $2.90B 10.65% CSX Neutral -2.20% $1.25B 5.56% Canadian Pacific Kansas Outperform 3.16% $1.34B 2.00% Norfolk Southern Neutral 1.70% $1.16B 4.75%

Key Takeaway:

Union Pacific ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Union Pacific: A Closer Look

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two-thirds of the US, Union Pacific generated $24 billion of revenue in 2024 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agricultural goods, chemicals, fertilizers, and automotive goods. Union Pacific owns about one-fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and historically derives roughly 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

Key Indicators: Union Pacific's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Union Pacific's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.51% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Union Pacific's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Union Pacific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Union Pacific's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Union Pacific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.9, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Union Pacific visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.