Earnings Outlook For UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-01-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate UnitedHealth Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10.

The announcement from UnitedHealth Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UnitedHealth Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.80 4.63 7.29 6.74 EPS Actual 2.92 4.08 7.20 6.81 Price Change % -3.00 2.00 -22.00 0.00

Tracking UnitedHealth Group's Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group were trading at $356.26 as of January 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on UnitedHealth Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding UnitedHealth Group.

Analysts have given UnitedHealth Group a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $404.71, indicating a potential 14.17% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Centene, Molina Healthcare and HealthEquity, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Centene, with an average 1-year price target of $41.73, suggesting a potential 88.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Molina Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $179.0, suggesting a potential 49.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for HealthEquity, with an average 1-year price target of $117.25, suggesting a potential 66.92% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Centene, Molina Healthcare and HealthEquity, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity UnitedHealth Group Outperform 12.24% $20.64B 2.46% Centene Neutral 18.24% $3.25B -27.43% Molina Healthcare Outperform 11.00% $927M 1.80% HealthEquity Outperform 7.23% $228.06M 2.42%

Key Takeaway:

UnitedHealth Group ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Key Indicators: UnitedHealth Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UnitedHealth Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.24% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

