Earnings Preview For cbdMD

cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-12-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect cbdMD to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Anticipation surrounds cbdMD's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at cbdMD's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.0 -2.96 0.00 EPS Actual -0.21 -1.9 -1.76 -1.44 Price Change % -11.00 -4.0 -15.00 -7.00

Performance of cbdMD Shares

Shares of cbdMD were trading at $2.27 as of December 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.