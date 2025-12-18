Earnings Preview For Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-12-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Winnebago Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Investors in Winnebago Industries are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 3.08% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Winnebago Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.79 0.13 0.20 EPS Actual 0.71 0.81 0.19 -0.03 Price Change % -3.00 1.00 -8.00 -4.00

Market Performance of Winnebago Industries's Stock

Shares of Winnebago Industries were trading at $41.4 as of December 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Winnebago Industries

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Winnebago Industries.

Analysts have given Winnebago Industries a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $40.2, indicating a potential 2.9% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lucid Group and Thor Industries, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lucid Group, with an average 1-year price target of $18.5, suggesting a potential 55.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Thor Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $110.0, suggesting a potential 165.7% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Lucid Group and Thor Industries, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Winnebago Industries Neutral 7.82% $99.20M 1.12% Lucid Group Neutral 68.26% $-333.62M -49.17% Thor Industries Neutral 11.50% $320.97M 0.50%

Key Takeaway:

Winnebago Industries ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Discovering Winnebago Industries: A Closer Look

Winnebago Industries manufactures Class A, B, and C motor homes along with towables, customized specialty vehicles, boats, and parts. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Winnebago has been producing recreational vehicles since 1958. Revenue was $2.8 billion in fiscal 2025. Winnebago expanded into towables in 2011 with the acquisition of SunnyBrook and acquired Grand Design in November 2016. Towables made up 84% of the firm's RV unit volume, up from 31% in fiscal 2016. The company's total fiscal 2025 RV unit volume was 36,911. Winnebago expanded into boating in 2018 with the purchase of Chris-Craft, bought premium motor home maker Newmar in November 2019, and bought Barletta pontoon boats in August 2021. It also is developing electric and autonomous technology.

Winnebago Industries's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Winnebago Industries displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Winnebago Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Winnebago Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.12%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Winnebago Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Winnebago Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.