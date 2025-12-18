A Glimpse of Conagra Brands's Earnings Potential

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-12-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Conagra Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

The announcement from Conagra Brands is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.62% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Conagra Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.60 0.53 0.67 EPS Actual 0.39 0.56 0.51 0.70 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00

Conagra Brands Share Price Analysis

Shares of Conagra Brands were trading at $17.92 as of December 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Conagra Brands

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Conagra Brands.

Analysts have given Conagra Brands a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $19.55, indicating a potential 9.1% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of The Campbell's, Lamb Weston Hldgs and Smithfield Foods, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for The Campbell's, with an average 1-year price target of $30.9, suggesting a potential 72.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lamb Weston Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $67.0, suggesting a potential 273.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Smithfield Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 56.25% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for The Campbell's, Lamb Weston Hldgs and Smithfield Foods, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Conagra Brands Neutral -5.81% $640.60M 1.84% The Campbell's Neutral -3.43% $792M 4.94% Lamb Weston Hldgs Neutral 0.31% $342.40M 3.65% Smithfield Foods Buy 12.39% $479M 3.89%

Key Takeaway:

Conagra Brands ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Conagra Brands is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Conagra Brands: A Closer Look

Conagra Brands is a packaged food company that operates predominantly in the United States (91% of fiscal 2025 revenue). Most of its revenue comes from frozen food, including brands like Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Conagra also sells snacks, shelf-stable staples, and refrigerated food through brands like Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher's, Reddi-wip, Wish-Bone, and Chef Boyardee. The company primarily sells through the US retail channel, with just 9% of fiscal 2025 revenue coming from international markets and 9% from foodservice.

Financial Milestones: Conagra Brands's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Conagra Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 August, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.81%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Conagra Brands's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.25%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Conagra Brands's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Conagra Brands's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, Conagra Brands adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Conagra Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.