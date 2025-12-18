A Glimpse of Carnival's Earnings Potential

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-12-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Carnival to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

Investors in Carnival are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 1.67% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Carnival's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.32 0.24 0.02 0.08 EPS Actual 1.43 0.35 0.13 0.14 Price Change % -2.00 -1.00 -1.00 6.00

Tracking Carnival's Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival were trading at $28.03 as of December 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

