Insights into MillerKnoll's Upcoming Earnings

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MillerKnoll to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Anticipation surrounds MillerKnoll's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 10.83% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at MillerKnoll's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.44 0.44 0.53 EPS Actual 0.45 0.60 0.44 0.55 Price Change % -11.00 12.00 11.00 -5.00

Market Performance of MillerKnoll's Stock

Shares of MillerKnoll were trading at $16.64 as of December 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

