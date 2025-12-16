Earnings Preview For Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

Anticipation surrounds Enerpac Tool Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 4.79% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.47 0.40 0.41 EPS Actual 0.52 0.51 0.39 0.40 Price Change % 5.00 -6.00 8.00 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group were trading at $39.98 as of December 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

