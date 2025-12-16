A Peek at ABM Indus's Future Earnings

ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ABM Indus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09.

ABM Indus bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ABM Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.86 0.78 0.87 EPS Actual 0.82 0.86 0.87 0.90 Price Change % 0.00 -9.00 3.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Indus were trading at $47.18 as of December 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for ABM Indus visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.