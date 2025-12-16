Insights Ahead: General Mills's Quarterly Earnings

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that General Mills will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02.

The announcement from General Mills is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at General Mills's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.71 0.96 1.22 EPS Actual 0.86 0.74 1.00 1.40 Price Change % 1.00 -1.00 -2.00 0.00

Tracking General Mills's Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills were trading at $47.06 as of December 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on General Mills

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding General Mills.

Analysts have given General Mills a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $49.29, indicating a potential 4.74% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kraft Heinz, Tyson Foods and McCormick & Co, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kraft Heinz, with an average 1-year price target of $25.9, suggesting a potential 44.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tyson Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential 23.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for McCormick & Co, with an average 1-year price target of $76.0, suggesting a potential 61.5% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Kraft Heinz, Tyson Foods and McCormick & Co are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity General Mills Neutral -6.82% $1.53B 12.88% Kraft Heinz Neutral -2.29% $1.99B 1.49% Tyson Foods Neutral 2.17% $726M 0.26% McCormick & Co Neutral 2.68% $645.10M 3.97%

Key Takeaway:

General Mills ranks in the middle among peers for revenue growth, with one peer showing negative growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit, outperforming all peers. In terms of return on equity, General Mills is also at the top, with the highest percentage compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind General Mills

General Mills is a global packaged-food company that produces snacks, cereal, convenient meals, dough, baking mixes and ingredients, pet food, and superpremium ice cream. Its largest brands are Nature Valley, Cheerios, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Blue Buffalo, and Haagen-Dazs. In fiscal 2025, 81% of its revenue was derived from the United States, although the company also operates in Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. Although most of General Mills' products are sold through retail stores to consumers, the company also sells products to the foodservice channel and the commercial baking industry.

General Mills's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: General Mills's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 August, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: General Mills's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): General Mills's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, General Mills faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for General Mills visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.