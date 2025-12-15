A Look at Duluth Holdings's Upcoming Earnings Report

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.50.

Anticipation surrounds Duluth Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.57% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Duluth Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.42 0.11 -0.32 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.32 -0.04 -0.41 Price Change % 6.00 4.00 -10.00 0.00

Duluth Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Duluth Holdings were trading at $2.91 as of December 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

